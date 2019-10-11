MCC to Showcase New Musical Goddess, Plus New Plays by C.A. Johnson, Ana Nogueira, and More

The new works will be presented at MCC's theatre as part of the company's PlayLab and SongLab reading series.

MCC Theater will present its next round of PlayLab readings this fall, featuring staged readings of new plays by Gina Femia, Ana Nogueira, C.A. Johnson, and Brian Otaño. The Off-Broadway company will also launch its SongLab series with a presentation of the new musical Goddess, conceived and directed by Saheem Ali with music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, a book by Jocelyn Bioh, and additional lyrics by Mkhululi Z. Mabija.

All of the presentations are free and will be held at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. RSVP here.

Check out the complete lineup below.

October 21 at 7 PM

Allond(r)a

By Gina Femia

Directed by Elena Araoz

Allonda and her friends wrestle their way through the summer—sometimes it’s on the playgrounds in the projects of Coney Island, sometimes it’s with their feelings and often it’s at home. A coming of age story about friendship and heartache, Allond(r)a asks – how much is too much to fight for?

November 4 at 7 PM

Mask Only

By Ana Nogueira

Directed by Mike Donahue

It’s 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they belong: waiting outside the stage door of the Broadway musical If/Then to get Idina Menzel’s autograph. But she never fucking comes out. And the conversation they have while they wait will change the course of their lifelong friendship forever. Warning: Beware of tourists.

November 11 at 7 PM

I Know I Know I Know

By C.A. Johnson

Directed by Taylor Reynolds

When Zoe’s wife goes missing (again), her lifelong best friends join her on the island off the coast of Virginia where they spent childhood summers. A play about women, friendship, wild ponies, and love that lasts forever. (Which is to say it is also a play about betrayal…betrayal again and again and again).

November 18 at 7 PM

Goddess

Conceived by Saheem Ali

Music and lyrics by Michael Thurber

Book by Jocelyn Bioh

Additional lyrics by Mkhululi Z. Mabija

Directed by Saheem Ali

A young man returns home to the African coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya to marry his fiancée and step into his family’s political dynasty. But when he visits Moto Moto—a steamy afro jazz club and the stomping ground of his youth, he finds himself drawn to a mysterious new singer. Soon, he must decide whether to fulfill the legacy of his lineage or give in to his love of music and a newfound attraction. A new musical inspired by the ancient myth of Marimba, the goddess of music.

December 9 at 7 PM

The Dust

By Brian Otaño

Directed by David Mendizábal

In the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks, firefighter Freddy Hernandez was among the many who bravely searched Ground Zero in search of closure for victims' families. Years later, when Freddy is diagnosed with cancer brought on by exposure to toxins on "the pile," he and his family must reckon with how the attacks changed the course of their lives. Inspired by true events, The Dust explores trauma, loss, and the steep price of heroism.

