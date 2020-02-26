McCarter Theater Center Taps Kate Hamill, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and More for 2020–2021 Season

The slate of offerings includes The Scarlet Letter, Tiger Style!, and Bhangin’ It.

Playwright Kate Hamill’s adaptation of The Scarlet Letter, a Moritz von Stueplnagel-helmed production of Tiger Style!, and more are slated for the 2020–2021 season at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

The season begins Dreaming Zenzile (September 12–October 11), a new musical written by and starring Somi Kakoma as South African legend Miriam Makeba. The modern jazz play is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, in association with Octopus Theatricals and National Black Theatre. Prior to its run, the modern jazz play will have its world premiere at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March.

Next is McCarter’s community-based presentation of A Christmas Carol (December 8–27), directed by Adam Immerwahr. The adaptation from David Thompson features 35 members from the greater Princeton community sharing the stage with a professional cast.

The new year begins with Mike Lew’s Tiger Style! (January 12–February 7, 2021), directed by Tony nominee Von Stueplnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Hand to God). The comedy takes a look at tiger parenting through the eyes of two siblings who peaked in high school. The play is followed by Hamill’s The Scarlet Letter (April 30–May 30). The playwright, currently seen Off-Broadway in her adaptation of Dracula, will present Nathaniel Hawthorne’s story of Puritanical misogyny through a modern lens.

Closing the season will be the previously announced Bhangin’ It (June 15–July 3), directed by Amy Anders Corcoran in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. The musical features a book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza with music and lyrics by Sam Willmott. Lew and Mirza recently won the Kleban Prize for their collaboration.

A sixth production will be announced at a later date.

