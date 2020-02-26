McCarter Theater Center Taps Kate Hamill, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and More for 2020–2021 Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   McCarter Theater Center Taps Kate Hamill, Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and More for 2020–2021 Season
By Dan Meyer
Feb 26, 2020
 
The slate of offerings includes The Scarlet Letter, Tiger Style!, and Bhangin’ It.
McCarter_Theater_Center_Logo_HR

Playwright Kate Hamill’s adaptation of The Scarlet Letter, a Moritz von Stueplnagel-helmed production of Tiger Style!, and more are slated for the 2020–2021 season at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

The season begins Dreaming Zenzile (September 12–October 11), a new musical written by and starring Somi Kakoma as South African legend Miriam Makeba. The modern jazz play is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, in association with Octopus Theatricals and National Black Theatre. Prior to its run, the modern jazz play will have its world premiere at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March.

Next is McCarter’s community-based presentation of A Christmas Carol (December 8–27), directed by Adam Immerwahr. The adaptation from David Thompson features 35 members from the greater Princeton community sharing the stage with a professional cast.

The new year begins with Mike Lew’s Tiger Style! (January 12–February 7, 2021), directed by Tony nominee Von Stueplnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Hand to God). The comedy takes a look at tiger parenting through the eyes of two siblings who peaked in high school. The play is followed by Hamill’s The Scarlet Letter (April 30–May 30). The playwright, currently seen Off-Broadway in her adaptation of Dracula, will present Nathaniel Hawthorne’s story of Puritanical misogyny through a modern lens.

Closing the season will be the previously announced Bhangin’ It (June 15–July 3), directed by Amy Anders Corcoran in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. The musical features a book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza with music and lyrics by Sam Willmott. Lew and Mirza recently won the Kleban Prize for their collaboration.

A sixth production will be announced at a later date.

Production Photos: Dracula at Classic Stage Company

Production Photos: Dracula at Classic Stage Company

4 PHOTOS
Lori Laing, Michael Crane, and Laura Baranik in <i>Dracula</i>
Lori Laing, Michael Crane, and Laura Baranik in Dracula Joan Marcus
Matthew Saldivar, Kelley Curran, and Kate Hamill in <i>Dracula</i>
Matthew Saldivar, Kelley Curran, and Kate Hamill in Dracula Joan Marcus
Kelley Curran, Jessica Frances Dukes and Matthew Amendt in <i>Dracula</i>
Kelley Curran, Jessica Frances Dukes and Matthew Amendt in Dracula Joan Marcus
in <i>Dracula</i>
Kelley Curran and Jamie Ann Romero in Dracula Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!