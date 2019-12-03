MCC’s 2020 Miscast Gala to Honor Oscar Isaac

The benefit evening will also honor Board Chair Susan Raanan.

MCC Theater's Miscast gala will honor Golden Globe winner and MCC alum Oscar Isaac. The annual benefit evening, in which Broadway stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will take place April 6, 2020, at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

MCC Theater will also honor Board Chair Susan Raanan for her years of leadership at the organization. Alexander Lambie and Cesar Rosado will be honored with the 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.

Isaac was seen in the 2008 MCC production of Grace by Mick Gordon and A. C. Grayling. Onstage, he has performed Hamlet at The Public Theater, directed by Sam Gold, and will next be seen in Gold's staging of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters at New York Theatre Workshop. On screen, he stars in the Star Wars film, is a Golden Globe winner for Show Me a Hero, and a nominee for Inside Llewyn Davis.

Casting and further details about the 2020 Miscast gala will be announced at a later date.

