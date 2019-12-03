MCC’s 2020 Miscast Gala to Honor Oscar Isaac

Benefits and Galas   MCC’s 2020 Miscast Gala to Honor Oscar Isaac
By Olivia Clement
Dec 03, 2019
 
The benefit evening will also honor Board Chair Susan Raanan.
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Helga Esteb / Shutterstock

MCC Theater's Miscast gala will honor Golden Globe winner and MCC alum Oscar Isaac. The annual benefit evening, in which Broadway stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will take place April 6, 2020, at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

MCC Theater will also honor Board Chair Susan Raanan for her years of leadership at the organization. Alexander Lambie and Cesar Rosado will be honored with the 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.

Watch Alice Ripley Belt ‘I’m Alive’ From Next to Normal at Miscast Gala

Isaac was seen in the 2008 MCC production of Grace by Mick Gordon and A. C. Grayling. Onstage, he has performed Hamlet at The Public Theater, directed by Sam Gold, and will next be seen in Gold's staging of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters at New York Theatre Workshop. On screen, he stars in the Star Wars film, is a Golden Globe winner for Show Me a Hero, and a nominee for Inside Llewyn Davis.

Casting and further details about the 2020 Miscast gala will be announced at a later date.

Photos: See Mean Girls, Bernadette Peters, and More Honor Laura Linney at MCC’s Miscast

33 PHOTOS
Laura Linney Marc J. Franklin
Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Laura Linney, Will Cantler, and Robert LuPone Marc J. Franklin
Gavin Creel Marc J. Franklin
Josh Lamon Marc J. Franklin
Ren Dara Santiago Marc J. Franklin
Marianne Mills, Ren Dara Santiago, and Harold Newman Marc J. Franklin
Blake West, Robert LuPone, Ren Dara Santiago, Will Cantler, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Blake West, Will Cantler, Harold Newman, Marianne Mills, Robert LuPone, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Karen Olivo Marc J. Franklin
Angie Schworer Marc J. Franklin
