McKittrick Hotel to Celebrate Halloween With Hitchcock Party

The McKittrick Hotel, home of the Macbeth-inspired Sleep No More, will celebrate Halloween with a Hitchcock Halloween Party, three evenings inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age and renowned filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. For three nights, the entire hotel will be transformed into a cinema-scape filled with surreal surprises, costumes, and signature McKittrick theatrics.
The Halloween party (October 25, 26, and 31) will feature live performances, installations, surprise guests, and a dance party with an open bar open until 4 AM (3 AM on Halloween).
Packages can include a tour of Sleep No More, a dinner banquet in The Club Car, and access to the party.
For schedule, tickets and more information, visit Mckittrickhotel.com.