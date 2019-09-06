McKittrick Hotel to Celebrate Halloween With Hitchcock Party

The home of Sleep No More will host three evenings inspired by the filmmaker and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The McKittrick Hotel, home of the Macbeth-inspired Sleep No More, will celebrate Halloween with a Hitchcock Halloween Party, three evenings inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age and renowned filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. For three nights, the entire hotel will be transformed into a cinema-scape filled with surreal surprises, costumes, and signature McKittrick theatrics.

The Halloween party (October 25, 26, and 31) will feature live performances, installations, surprise guests, and a dance party with an open bar open until 4 AM (3 AM on Halloween).

Packages can include a tour of Sleep No More, a dinner banquet in The Club Car, and access to the party.

For schedule, tickets and more information, visit Mckittrickhotel.com.

