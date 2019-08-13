Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp, The Phantom of the Opera Star Ben Crawford, More Set for Final Broadway in Bryant Park

The free lunchtime concert series concludes August 15 in the midtown park.

The 20th season of 106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park concert series concludes August 15 with cast members from The Phantom of the Opera, Mean Girls, Tootsie, and Frankenstein. The free, hour-long performance, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, begins at 12:30 PM on the Bryant Park stage. Hosted by Victor Sosa, the afternoon will feature the following artists: The Phantom of the Opera: Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Paul A. Schaefer Mean Girls: Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Danielle Wade Tootsie: Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, and Diana Vaden Frankenstein: To be announced “It is incredible to be returning for our 20th year with an all-star line-up of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows,” said Chris Conley, program director of 106.7 LITE FM, in an earlier statement. “It is because of our listeners and New Yorkers’ love of the theatre that we are able to bring back this celebrated summer series and launch the exciting new iHeartRadio Broadway channel.” See What Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

