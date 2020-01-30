Medea, Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, Opens at BAM

Simon Stone’s contemporary take on the Euripides tragedy, extended through March 8, opens in the Harvey Theater.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music celebrates the official opening of Simon Stone's Medea January 30. A contemporary rewrite by the Australian writer-director, the production stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale as Anna and Lucas, respectively, the characters based on Euripides' original Medea and Jason.

Medea is playing in the BAM Harvey Theater where performances began January 12 and have been extended through March 8.

Rounding out the cast are Dylan Baker as Christopher, Victor Almanzar as Herbert, Gabriel Amoroso as Edgar, Jordan Boatman as Elsbeth, Emeka Guindo as Gus, Orson Hong as Gus, Jolly Swag as Edgar, and Madeline Weinstein as Clara.

In Stone's Medea, Anna and Lucas are scientists. After Anna's stint in a psychiatric hospital, and Lucas' affair with a younger woman, the couple faces an uncertain and tumultuous future.

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican in 2019 featuring a different cast.

Medea is produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who serves as BAM’s Theater Associate.