Media Theatre Will Host Memorial Service for Ann Crumb, Star of Aspects of Love and Anna Karenina

By Andrew Gans
Dec 24, 2019
 
Ms. Crumb received a Tony nomination for her performance in the title role of the musical Anna Karenina.
Pennsylvania's Media Theatre will host a memorial service December 29 for Ann Crumb, who created the role of Rose Vibert in the London and Broadway productions of Aspects of Love and subsequently earned a Tony nomination for her title performance in Anna Karenina. The acclaimed actor passed away October 31 at the age of 69.

A Memorial for Ann Crumb will begin at 5 PM with a reception followed by an onstage service at 6 PM.

In addition to her Broadway work, Ms. Crumb performed in several productions at the Media, including Master Class, Souvenir, Wings, Spamalot, The Who’s Tommy, and Sunset Boulevard.

In a statement Artistic Director Jesse Cline said, “She was an actress of immense talent and grace. She was a gift to The Media Theatre.”

