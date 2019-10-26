Meet the Cast of Broadway’s Upcoming Revival of Company

The production, starring Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2, 2020.

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! After a critically acclaimed and Olivier-winning bow in London’s West End, the gender-bending new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company will begin previews on Broadway March 2, 2020. The Marianne Elliott-helmed revival will officially open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 22, Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

Elliott collaborated with composer Sondheim to re-imagine certain characters as the opposite gender. Bobby’s trio of girlfriends (Marta, Kathy, and April) are now boyfriends PJ, Theo, and Andy; the soon-to-be married (or not) Amy and Paul are now Jamie and Paul. In addition to gender swaps, the production introduces several updates to the lyrics and Furth’s book to bring the story into present day.

Flip through photos of the cast below:

The new interpretation will star Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie. Fellow Tony winner Patti LuPone will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance as Joanne. Rounding out the cast will be Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Casting for the role of Susan will be announced shortly.

The production will also have choreography by Liam Steel, musical supervision by Joel Fram, set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen, dance arrangements by Sam Davis, illusions by Chris Fisher, hair, wig, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by Cindy Tolan.

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization, with Catherine Schreiber. Tim Levy serves as executive producer.