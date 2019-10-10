Meet the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco

Meet the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 10, 2019
The Tony- and Olivier-winning play comes to the Curran Theater October 23.
Angela Reed, Benjamin Papac, and John Skelley Kevin Berne

San Francisco has found its assembly of wizards and witches to take the stage for the West Coast premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. As previously announced, the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning play will begin performances at the Curran Theater October 23.

Leading the company as Harry Potter will be John Skelley, with Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, Benjamin Papac as Albus Potter, Folami Williams as Rose Granger-Weaseley, Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy.

Skelley, Abeles, and Reed have all appeared in the Broadway production of the play.

Flip through photos of the cast below:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
David Abeles, John Skelley, and Yanna McIntosh Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Benjamin Papac Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
John Skelley Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Angela Reed Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Angela Reed, Benjamin Papac, and John Skelley Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Yanna McIntosh Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Folami Williams Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
David Abeles Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
David Abeles, Folami Williams, and Yanna McIntosh Kevin Berne
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child_San Francisco_Cast Porraits_2019_HR
Lucas Hall Kevin Berne
Joining the principal cast in a variety of new and familiar characters are Theo Allyn, William Bednar-Carter, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell Jr., Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra, as well as four child performers to be announced who will alternate in two roles.

The two-part play, penned by Jack Thorne based on a story by Thorne, series creator J.K. Rowling, and director John Tiffany, premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to play Broadway's Lyric Theatre. An Australian production opened in Melbourne in February this year, and productions are slated to bow in Hamburg (marking the first non-English language mounting) and Toronto in 2020.

