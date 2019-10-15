Meet the Cast of the National Tour of Disney’s Frozen

The tour, starring Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, will launch in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24.

The national tour of Disney’s Frozen will launch in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4–February 2, 2020.

Based on the blockbuster animated film, Frozen stars Caroline Bowman (Wicked) as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler (Little House on the Prairie) as Anna, alongside Austin Colby (Jersey Boys)—who is married to Bowman—as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Rounding out the cast are Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The production features scenic and costume design Christopher Oram, lighting design Natasha Katz, sound design Peter Hylenski, video design Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Following the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, Frozen opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee.

