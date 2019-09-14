Meet the Cast of The Prince of Egypt in London

Ahead of the new musical’s opening in London, check out the cast bringing the animated film to the stage.

The London premiere of The Prince of Egypt, the stage adaptation of the 1998 animated DreamWorks movie, will begin performances February 5, 2020.

With a score by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt will star Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Flip through photos of the cast below:



Meet the Cast of The Prince of Egypt in London Meet the Cast of The Prince of Egypt in London 9 PHOTOS

Rounding out the cast will be Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, KaleneJeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

Schwartz, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “When You Believe,” has expanded his score for the stage production that features a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

Scott Schwartz will direct the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (this year's Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient) in a co-production with Fredericia TeaterDenmark.

The Prince of Egypt will feature choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.