Watch: The 6 Queens of Broadway’s SIX Explain the Real Facts of Their Royal Characters

Brush up before the pop musical begins performances on Broadway February 13 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived. The six wives of Henry VIII take the stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre February 13 in the new musical Six. Ahead of their Broadway bow, the actors playing the Queens share brief backstories of these famed women with Playbill in the video above.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—set to a pop score. Reprising their performances from the musical's North American premiere in Chicago are Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke will serve as the alternate Queens.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The Broadway run is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, and lighting designer Tim Deiling. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.