Megan Hilty, Patina Miller, Jessie Mueller, and Vanessa Williams to Appear at Town Hall With Seth Rudetsky

The Broadway favorites will share behind-the-scenes stories and stand-out songs from their memorable stage roles.

Megan Hilty (Smash, 9 to 5), Patina Miller (Pippin, Madam Secretary), Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Carousel), and Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Kiss of the Spider Woman) will join SiriusXM host and Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky for a series of intimate concerts at New York's Town Hall in the coming months.

The popular cabaret series blends a talk-show format with a greatest hits concert, where special guests from Broadway share behind-the-scenes stories and revisit the memorable songs from their careers.

Hilty and Mueller, who co-star as country legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in the upcoming Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, will join Rudetsky December 2; with Miller to follow February 2, 2020; and Williams April 13. Mark Cortale produces the concerts.

Subscriptions go on sale October 1, with single tickets available beginning October 8. Visit TheTownHall.org.





Take a Look at Deconstructing Patti, With Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky Take a Look at Deconstructing Patti, With Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky 8 PHOTOS

Hilty and Rudetsky have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.