Megan Hilty, Sierra Boggess, Jason Danieley, More to Perform With the Boston Pops

The orchestra's 2020 season also includes a concert presentation of Ragtime.

A handful of Broadway favorites will take the stage in New England as part of the Boston Pops' newly announced 2020 lineup, which marks Keith Lockhart's 25th anniversary as conductor of the orchestra.

Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Telly Leung (Aladdin), and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) will headline a celebration of Alan Menken May 27–30, singing songs from such titles as Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Hercules, and Boggess and Leung's aforementioned Broadway bows.

Tony nominee Megan Hilty and stage veteran Jason Danieley—two alums of Pops programming—will look back on Lockhart's past 25 years through the music of the conductor's favorite composer, George Gershwin. They'll perform June 2–4, with the first concert also featuring winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.

Prior to these two programs, the Pops will host a concert presentation of Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's Ragtime. Performances will take place May 21 and 22 with a cast to be announced at a later date.

The season begins May 6 with the return of Penn and Teller, who debuted at Boston's Symphony Hall in 1995 during Lockhart's first year as conductor. Additional events include a live-scored screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and a tribute to Danny Elfman.

For more information, including the Pops' four offerings in the 2020 Tanglewood season, visit BSO.org.

