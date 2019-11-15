Memorial Celebration for Director and Producer Harold Prince Will Be Held at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre

Friends, family, and the theatre community will honor the late 21-time Tony Award recipient.

A celebration and tribute to the late Broadway pioneer Harold Prince will be held December 16 at the Majestic Theatre, home to The Phantom of the Opera, one of the many productions the late auteur helmed.

The 21-time Tony Award recipient passed away July 31. Doors for the ceremony will open at 1 PM, with friends, family, and the theatre community invited to attend.

OBITUARY: Harold Prince, Giant of the Broadway Stage, Dies at 91

Mr. Prince remains represented on Broadway with Phantom, the longest-running production ever on Broadway. In addition, Prince frequently worked with composer Stephen Sondheim, collaborating on a string of shows through the 1970s including Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, and Sweeney Todd.

For more information on the December 16 event, contact halprincememorial@gmail.com.

