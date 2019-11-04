Memorial for Broadway Actor Eric LaJuan Summers Held November 4

Summers, an Astaire Award–winning actor and dancer, appeared in shows including Kinky Boots and Motown.

A memorial for Eric LaJuan Summers, who passed away April 9 at age 36 following an ongoing battle with cancer, is held November 4 at The Green Room 42.

Eric LaJuan Summers: A Celebration of Life, celebrating the actor whose moves in Broadway’s Motown led to a 2013 Astaire Award, begins at 9:30 PM. Friends and family will remember the actor, who made his Broadway debut as a replacement in Aida.

Mr. Summers went on to appear in The Wedding Singer, The Little Mermaid, Elf, and the aforementioned Motown the Musical, earning an Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway show. His additional credits included regional productions of Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Hairspray, and Smokey Joe’s Café.

Prior to the concert November 4, there will be an In Memoriam tribute to Mr. Summers on the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre from 8:45 PM to 9 PM.

Tickets to the celebration start at $20; all proceeds will go to the Summers family. Click here for details.