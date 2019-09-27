Memorial Tribute to Baby Jane Dexter Will Feature Karen Akers, Julie Gold, and More

The celebration of the late cabaret star will be held at St. Peter's Church.

Baby Jane Dexter: Forever Young: A Celebration in Words & Music, a tribute to the late cabaret star, will be held October 3 at 6 PM at St. Peter's Church, 619 Lexington Ave.

The lineup is scheduled to include Tony nominee Karen Akers, Julie Gold, Mark Nadler, Steve Ross, Tom Andersen, Lenny Babbish, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, Mary Foster Conklin, Natalie Douglas, Ian Herman, Mark Hartman, Sidney Myer, and Marcus Simeone. Also on the bill: harpist Jose Luis and longtime musical partner Ross Patterson as well as authors Bill Ervolino, Julie Salamon, and James Gavin.

Angela LaGreca will emcee the memorial produced by longtime cabaret critic John Hoglund.

In a statement Hoglund said, “Baby Jane Dexter left us on May 21 after spending a year at The Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. In the original company of Hair on Broadway, Baby Jane remains one of cabaret's most beloved and iconic artists whose moving and truthful performances focusing on songs of empowerment and survival earned wide critical acclaim and numerous accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs in 2015. She impacted many past, present, and future artists with her sold-out shows as well as spending years working hands-on with at-risk youth offenders. Baby Jane made a vital impact, and hers is a life to be celebrated.”

Dallas-Lee Brower, Dexter's sister, will host a gala reception following the event.

The memorial is open to the public.