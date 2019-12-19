Menier Chocolate Factory Production of The Boy Friend Will Make North American Debut in Toronto

Menier Chocolate Factory Production of The Boy Friend Will Make North American Debut in Toronto
By Andrew Gans
Dec 19, 2019
 
The production replaces the previously announced tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Langham, Amara Okereke, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Annie Southall Manuel Harlan

Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre will host the North American premiere of the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend, March 31–May 3, 2020.

The production, which opened to acclaim in London in December, replaces the previously announced tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!. That Jerry Herman musical will no longer play Toronto this season.

The Boy Friend, Wilson's love letter to 1920s musical comedies, will be the final show of the 2019-2020 Mirvish Subscription Season.

Matthew White, who previously helmed productions of She Loves Me and Little Shop of Horrors, directed the London revival, which continues through March 7. The cast is led by Jack Butterworth (Hamilton) as Bobby van Husen, Olivier Award winner Janie Dee (Carousel, Comic Potential) as Mme. Dubonnet, Adrian Edmondson (Neville’s Island) as Lord Brockhurst, Tiffany Graves (Sweet Charity) as Hortense, Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony, Amara Okereke (Les Misérables) as Polly, and two-time Olivier nominee Issy van Randwyck (Fascinating Aida, Kiss Me Kate) as Lady Brockhurst.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the French Riviera, the musical follows a group of young girls as they grow up and fall in love.

Mirvish season subscribers will receive more information about their tickets January 10, 2020. Groups and single ticket buyers can choose a full refund or can choose to transfer their tickets to The Boy Friend. Tickets for the Toronto production will go on sale January 18.

Production Photos: The Boy Friend in London

Production Photos: The Boy Friend in London

23 PHOTOS
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tiffany Graves Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Robert Portal and Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jack Butterworth and Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Robert Portal and Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson and Jack Butterworth Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Dylan Mason and Amara Okereke Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Langham, Annie Southall, Amara Okereke, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Chloé Goodliffe Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Langham, Amara Okereke, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Annie Southall Manuel Harlan
The Boy Friend_Menier Chocolate Factory_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Langham, Annie Southall, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Chloé Goodliffe Manuel Harlan
