Metropolitan Opera, Aruba Productions, The Shed, and More Are Hiring

SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR, AKA NYC

The Social Media Coordinator must have a strong understanding of digital media, content marketing, marketing analytics and a passion for social media. They are responsible for audience development and community management for a wide range of clients and must have a proactive approach to duties and responsibilities. They will have excellent communication skills, must meet deadlines, thrive in an extremely fast-paced environment and be able to work autonomously. They will work closely with internal teams including Experiential, Client Service and Studio as well as present directly to clients.

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER, Aruba Productions

Theatrical General Manager in Midtown seeks a full-time General Management Associate to join our busy, fast-paced team. We manage multiple tours (domestic and international), productions off Broadway and regionally, and have an extensive list of projects in development. The General Management Associate will work directly with General Manager and Booking Manager to provide support on multiple productions and projects.

PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT/SALES SUPPORT, Distinguished Concerts International New York

DCINY is seeking a dynamic and outgoing individual with a driving passion for music who can thrive in a client-facing sales role. A strong musical background is a must (preferably as an area of study at the university level), with previous sales experience highly preferred. Strengths and skills in research and administration would be a plus. The Program Development Assistant plays an integral part in the day-to-day operations of the Program Development team, and will specifically assist in qualifying and contacting performing groups (both choral and instrumental) for possible inclusion on DCINY’s Concert Series.

CLIENT RELATIONS ASSOCIATE (FL OFFICE), ASH Productions

ASH Productions is a company that currently produces a season of 22 events in cities across the United States from October to July. Candidate must be able and available to travel as needed. We are currently seeking a Client Relations Associate for our upcoming 2019/2020 Tour. Applicants must have a broad knowledge of live event production and administrative skills.

PAYROLL ADMINISTRATOR, The Shed

Reporting to the Controller, the Payroll Administrator will be responsible for processing all aspects of a bi-weekly payroll for full-time employees and weekly payrolls for part-time and union employees. They will be responsible for streamlining the payroll system to ensure proper alignment with HRIS functions and union contracts. The Payroll Administrator will administer all payroll related benefits including union, 403B, medical/dental, and Worker’s Comp.

FINANCE ASSOCIATE, The Shed

The Shed seeks a finance or accounting professional with an appreciation for the arts to play a key role in the day-to-day financial operations of the organization. Reporting to the Controller, the Finance Associate will focus on accounts payable and receivable. The ideal candidate is a collaborative problem solver, driven to create solutions and systems to support a dynamic, highly accomplished and skilled team.

DIGITAL MARKETING COORDINATOR, Feinstein's/54 Below & BFV Management

As a member of the marketing department, the Digital Marketing Coordinator will work collaboratively with the Director of Marketing and four other staff members to promote all BFV theatrical projects as well as Feinstein’s/54 Below and the Commercial Theatre Institute, New York’s premier training program for emerging producers.

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT, American Conservatory Theater

Provide lead administrative support to Director of Development and Deputy Director of Development, including scheduling meetings and preparing important meeting documents and materials.. They will serve as staff support for Development Committee, Board Committee on Trustees and Governance, Business Leadership Council, and MFA Board meetings. Send out invitations, produce meeting materials, make follow-up calls, arrange refreshments, and take meeting minutes.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, Broadway Green Alliance

The Assistant Director will report to the Director and work closely with them to use their environmental expertise to survey and analyze the environmental impact of the BGA’s current programs as well as collaboratively develop and implement new sustainability efforts for the theatre community. In addition, the Assistant Director will maintain our day-to-day operations, plan and execute our semi-annual e-waste and textile drives, manage our recycling collections, create content for multiple platforms, and serve as a primary point of contact for queries from the community.

SECURITY MANAGER, Park Avenue Armory

The Security Manager, reporting to the Director of Security, assists in administering all Safety and Security operations and functions at Park Avenue Armory to insure the safety and security of artists, staff, patrons, visitors, and contractors. The Security Manager oversees security systems use and management, lost and found, budgeting and forecasting, department management, and adherence to federal, state and local laws.

ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE FELLOWSHIP, Open Arts Alliance

The Artistic Associate Fellowship is a one-year observership with responsibilities that include but are not limited to research, design and development of educational productions (student and professional) and administrative tasks related to organizational development. This is an opportunity for recent graduates to work in a professional arts education organization.

DIGITAL CONTENT DEVELOPER, Metropolitan Opera

The Digital Content Developer is under the daily supervision of the Digital Marketing Manager. This person is responsible for the development and deployment of the Met’s email communications to support the myriad needs of the Metropolitan Opera. This role also supports the Digital Marketing Manager in the creation and delivery of digital and social assets to various stakeholders as needed. The role works within the Marketing department, and works closely with the Customer Care, Editorial, Graphics, Web, Merchandise, Media, and Development departments.

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR, Olympus Theatricals

Responsibilities include : Answering phones, take and distribute messages, greet public and clients; maintain general company calendar; maintain company website; receive, sort and distribute incoming mail; faxing, scanning, shredding and copying of documents; maintain office filing and storage systems; update and maintain databases; type documents and correspondence; organize travel arrangements for staff; See to needs of Senior Management such as car service, errands, calendar appointments; prepare conference room for meeting; monitor and maintain office supplies

