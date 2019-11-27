Metropolitan Opera, The Public Theater, Cal Performances, and More Are Hiring

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS COMPANY MANAGER, Big League Productions

Big League Productions Inc., a veteran producer of national and international tours, is seeking an experienced Company Manager for the upcoming tour of An American Paris. The Company Manager will be primary point of contact for all employees traveling with the tour and will be responsible for a variety of tasks in finance, human resources and general administration.

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER, Studio Theatre

An integral position of Studio Theatre’s Marketing & Communications Department, the Multimedia Designer (MD) is responsible for creating Studio’s marketing, fundraising, and institutional collateral. Reporting to the Director of Marketing & Communications, the MD will focus on creation of marketing and institutional materials. The position will work across departments, ensuring materials are delivered on time and on brand.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE, Story Pirates

Story Pirates is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-oriented individual to oversee basic bookkeeping, to process bi-weekly payroll, and to manage other administrative accounts.

DIRECTOR OF VISITOR SERVICES, Park Avenue Armory

The Director of Visitor Services will be responsible for ensuring a high level of customer service for all Park Avenue Armory attendees at every point of contact. These responsibilities will include management of box office staff for all Armory events including performances, visual art installations, tours and recitals; monitoring of quality and performance of the ticketing path on all devices and at the box office; and programming and monitoring the Tessitura ticketing system, tracking daily sales and deposits, ticket account management and fulfillment, and; and overseeing creation of box office reports for Managment. The Director of Visitor Services reports to the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, Constellation Theatre Company

The Director of Development will build upon Constellation’s current fundraising strategy to maintain a portfolio of active donors and cultivate new relationships with prospective donors. The Director of Development is a new position at Constellation and will join our current Grants and Communications Manager to successfully fundraise for the organization.

DIGITAL CONTENT COORDINATOR, Metropolitan Opera

The Digital Content Coordinator is under the daily supervision of the Digital Marketing Manager. This person is responsible for the development and deployment of the Met’s email communications to support the myriad needs of the Metropolitan Opera. This role also supports the Digital Marketing Manager in the creation and delivery of digital and social assets to various stakeholders as needed. The role works within the Marketing department, and works closely with the Customer Care, Editorial, Graphics, Web, Merchandise, Media, and Development departments

DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT ASSOCIATE, The Public Theater

Reporting to the Social Media Manager, the Digital Engagement Associate provides project support to the Digital Engagement team, primarily by assisting in the on-going implementation of The Public’s social media and digital strategy (both paid and organic).

DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER/ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, Everyman Theatre, Inc.

Everyman Theatre in Baltimore seeks a creative marketer to advise, collaborate, and execute on digital marketing and communications campaigns for the theatre. Reporting to the Director of Marketing & Strategic Communications, this person will play a key role in developing and maintaining our digital channels, bringing their expertise to help shape web and social strategy. The ideal candidate will have prior experience in digital/social management, communications, and a love for the performing arts.

DIGITAL ARTS ACTIVITY ASSISTANTS, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks several qualified and experienced Teknopolis Digital Arts Activity Assistants to facilitate interactions between public patrons (children and adults), student groups, and the digital arts activities of Teknopolis. Teknopolis is a three (3) weekend interactive exhibit of digital arts, interactive technology, augmented reality and virtual reality experiences running February 22 through March 8, 2020.

STUDIO COORDINATOR, Sunlight Studios

Looking for a flexible, easy-going job in a convenient location? Are you a smart, technically savvy, well-mannered individual? Then look no further. Sunlight Studios, a series of Broadway rehearsal studios in the heart of NYC’s theater district, seeks entry level Studio Coordinators to join our team.

WEB AND DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER, Cal Performances

Under the direction of the Director of Marketing and Communications, the Web and Digital Marketing Manager is responsible for driving growth, revenue, and engagement across Cal Performances digital channels and initiatives, including the website, social media channels, and email. The position manages and reports all aspects of Cal Performances’ engagement efforts on these properties, encompassing both revenue generating strategies and audience development objectives. The position supports a broad range of programming and services of Cal Performances and works closely with all Cal Performances units as a collaborator on all digital initiatives.

PERSONAL/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, Mama Foundation for the Arts

Mama Foundation for the Arts seeks to fill a PERSONAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT position to provide direct support to three directors in the foundation. Support Individual Giving, record donations, distribute acknowledgment letters. Clerical tasks completed as needed.

FRONT DESK / ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, TDF Costume Collection

The Front Desk / Administrative Assistant reports directly and works closely with the Director, Associate Director and Administrator of the TDF Costume Collection Rental Program. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Answers all incoming phone calls and emails, Greet all visitors with a friendly and helpful demeanor, all the while acting as “the face” of the organization, and schedule and maintain calendar.

BOX OFFICE MANAGER, SuperReal

After a spectacular summer installation, SuperReal (https://www.superrealnyc.com) is returning to NYC this winter. Seeking an experienced Box Office Manager to oversee day-to-day box office operations for this exciting immersive experience with General Admission ticketing and a free-flow format, featuring cutting-edge visual technology in downtown Manhattan.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, New York Stage and Film

A year-round position reporting to the Executive Director and working closely with the Artistic Director, Board of Directors, and others, the Development Manager will be a key member of our small and collaborative staff. They will play a major role in the Powerhouse Theater Season, our annual summer collaboration with Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as our year-round work based in New York City. They will be responsible for diversifying and growing NYSAF’s contributed revenue from individuals (including donor and affinity groups, and special events) and institutions (including foundations, government, and corporations), and will have a hands-on ownership of the company’s fundraising successes.

TELECHARGE REPRESENTATIVE, The Shubert Organization, Inc.

Telecharge, a division of The Shubert Organization, Inc., has opportunities for part-time Representatives, working in our inbound call center located in midtown. Representatives service theatre patrons for ticket inquiries, sales and related customer service matters. The starting hourly wage is $16.72 per collective bargaining agreement with IATSE B751.

FRONT OF HOUSE OPERATIONS MANAGER, The Juilliard School

Primary House Manager for all Juilliard public venues. Oversees all overhire House Managers and Captains, as well as student ushers. Responsible for the implementation, enforcement, and updating of house policies and procedures for all public performances and special events that take place within the Juilliard building.

