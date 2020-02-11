Oscar Nominee Dee Rees to Helm New Porgy and Bess Movie

Film & TV News   Oscar Nominee Dee Rees to Helm New Porgy and Bess Movie
By Dan Meyer
Feb 11, 2020
 
The opera will return to the big screen in an adaptation from the director.
Dee Rees
Dee Rees

Dee Rees, the Academy Award-nominated writer and director of Mudbound, is set to adapt and direct a new film version of Porgy and Bess, according to Deadline.

“I’m most excited about inviting today’s brightest musical talents to lend new voice and spirit to both the joys and the frustrations of the ongoing struggle of African American citizens in this country,” said Rees in a statement. “In this new adaptation, I’m hoping to raise the stakes for our hero and heroine, giving them full expression of existence placing emphasis not just on the circumstantial but on their rich inner lives and emotional pasts.”

Porgy and Bess, based on DuBose Heyward’s novel with a libretto by Heyward and score by George and Ira Gershwin, was last seen on Broadway in a 2012 revival starring Tony winner Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis. The Met's production, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue, recently returned for an encore; its final performances are scheduled for February 12 and February 15. It was previously adapted into a 1959 feature film starring Sidney Poitier and Dorothy Dandridge.

Up next, Rees’ adaptation Joan Didion’s The Last Thing He Wanted will be released on Netflix February 21.

Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald Are The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess on Broadway

Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald Are The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess on Broadway

Three-quarters of a century after its New York premiere, the iconic American opera The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess returns to Broadway in a refocused production starring Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald. Previews began Dec. 17 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

66 PHOTOS
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels Michael J. Lutch
David Alan Grier and ensemble
David Alan Grier and ensemble Michael J. Lutch
Norm Lewis and ensemble
Norm Lewis and ensemble Michael J. Lutch
Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis and ensemble
Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis and ensemble Michael J. Lutch
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, Roosevelt André Credit
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, Roosevelt André Credit Michael J. Lutch
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis Michael J. Lutch
Norm Lewis, Joshua Henry, Roosevelt André Credit, Trevon Davis, Wilkie Ferguson
Norm Lewis, Joshua Henry, Roosevelt André Credit, Trevon Davis, Wilkie Ferguson Michael J. Lutch
NaTasha Yvette Williams, David Alan Grier and ensemble
NaTasha Yvette Williams, David Alan Grier and ensemble Michael J. Lutch
David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier Michael J. Lutch
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Michael J. Lutch
