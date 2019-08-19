Micaela Diamond, Nellie McKay, Joey Slotnick, and More Tapped for World Premiere of Ethan Coen’s A Play Is a Poem

The evening of one-acts, which begins performances in L.A. next month, will be seen Off-Broadway in 2020.

The world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play is A Poem, which begins performances at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in September, has found its ensemble cast. The production is presented in association with Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, where the play will be seen in the spring.

The collection of one-act plays by the Academy Award winner paints an eccentric portrait of life across America—from the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia and the executive suites of Hollywood, to a New York tenement apartment and a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi.

Neil Pepe directs a company made up of Ro Boddie (Socrates), Max Casella (The Sopranos), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Peter Jacobson (NASSIM), Jason Kravits (The Practice), Nellie McKay (Threepenny Opera), Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13), Miriam Silverman (Tiny Beautiful Things), Joey Slotnick (Nip/Tuck), Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), and C.J. Wilson (On the Shore of the Wide World).

A Play is A Poem begins performances in L.A. September 11 for a run scheduled through October 13. The production will then play Off-Broadway May 20–June 21, 2020.

