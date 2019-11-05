Michael Arden, Daniel J. Watts, More Among Nominees for 2019 Annual L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

By Dan Meyer
Nov 05, 2019
 
Additional nods went to Lucas Hnath for Dana H. and Center Theatre Group’s production of Linda Vista.
Several recognizable Broadway names are among the 2019 nominees for the L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, including director Michael Arden of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Lucas Hnath’s new play Dana H., and Tina star Daniel J. Watts.

The Geffen Playhouse production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol earned eight nominations, including ones for two-time Tony nominee Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awakening) and Best Lead Actor in a Play for Tony winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife).

Watts is nominated in the Best Featured Actor in a Musical category for his performance as Sammy Davis, Jr. in Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole. Several of his co-stars, including leading actor Dulé Hill, are nominated for their individual performances, with an additional nod for Best Acting Ensemble in a Musical.

Center Theatre Group, which produced Dana H., Lackawanna Blues, and Linda Vista, among others, is nominated for Best Season alongside Boston Court Pasadena and Fountain Theatre.

Dana H. earned seven nods including Best Playwright for Hnath, Best Actress for Deidre O’Connell, and Best Production of a Play—Large Theatre. Also nominated in the latter category is Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Lackawanna Blues, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, and Linda Vista.

Linda Vista earned five nominations, including Best Acting Ensemble in a Play and Best Featured Actress in a Play for Cora Vander Broek, who currently plays the same role on Broadway.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel January 13, 2020. A full list of nominees can be found on OvationAwards.com.

Photos: Dana H. at the Center Theatre Group

