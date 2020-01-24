Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Concert Will Be Broadcast in U.K. and Ireland Cinemas

The performance will be held at London's O2 Arena.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, recently seen in the staged concert version of Les Misérables, will bring the final show of their 2020 U.K. tour to cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland in March.

Filmed at London’s O2 Arena, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together will be shown in over 1,000 screens in cinemas March 28–29.

The concert will see the duo take on their favorite musical theatre, pop, and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as a Queen medley. Movie audiences will also be treated to behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artists.

In a statement, Ball—soon to return to the West End stage in Hairspray—said, “So excited we are going to be able to share our final show from the iconic O2 Arena in London on the big screen. The Les Miz concert live screenings showed me that you can experience and relive the magic of a unique live performance all over again and the quality and intimacy are somehow heightened. If you couldn’t make it to one of our shows this is your chance...and if you did let’s do it all over again.”

Boe added, “What better way to end our Back Together live tour than performing at the O2 Arena in London and filming it to go out in cinemas –over 1,000 screens across the country. No pressure for us then! So whether you saw us live, or not, we promise to entertain you and have a lot of fun doing so! Spread the word, treat the family to some popcorn, and come and join us. It's just after Mother’s Day, too… so there’s your gift sorted! Hope to see you all there!"

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Ball and Boe’s debut album Together became the U.K.’s best-selling album of 2016. The follow up, Together Again, brought the pair a second No. 1 album in 2017, and in 2019 they released their third record, Back Together, scoring them another top 5 chart position.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together is distributed by CinemaLive. Visit BallandBoeinCinemas.com.

