Michael Cerveris, Cheryl Freeman, Norm Lewis, Alice Ripley, More Set for The Who's Tommy Staged Concert

Several members of the original Broadway company will take part in the concert benefiting La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical debuted.

A staged concert of The Who’s Tommy will be presented October 14 at La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre. Proceeds will benefit artistic, education, and outreach programs at the regional company, where the 1993 Broadway musical originated.

Helmed by Playhouse Director Emeritus and Tommy director and co-book writer Des McAnuff, the staged concert will feature several members of the original Tommy Broadway cast as well as a special guest appearance by Pete Townshend, Tommy composer-lyricist, co-book writer, and principal creator.

Scheduled to perform are original cast members two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home) as Tommy, Jonathan Dokuchitz as Captain Walker, Cheryl Freeman as Gypsy Queen, Tony winner Christian Hoff (Jersey Boys) as 2nd Pinball Lad, Paul Kandel as Uncle Ernie, Donnie Kehr as 1st Pinball Lad, Norm Lewis as The Specialist, Michael McElroy as The Hawker, Lee Morgan as Harmonica Player, and Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as Mrs. Walker.

The cast also includes Noah Baird as Tommy age 10, Thom Nemer as Tommy age 4, Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, Escape to Margaritaville) as Cousin Kevin, and Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Sally Simpson, along with ensemble members James Royce Edwards, Melissa Hoff, Jolie Jenkins, Robert Markus, Kürt Norby, Rachel Peterson, David Price, Anise E. Ritchie, Melissa Strom, and Cody Walker.

Based on The Who’s 1969 rock concept album, the musical follows young Tommy, who retreats into a world of darkness and silence after a deeply traumatic incident, but when he discovers a newfound talent for pinball, he’s swept up in the fame and fortune of his success.

Visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org for tickets and additional information.

