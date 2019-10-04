Michael Jackson Musical Gets New Title Ahead of Broadway Debut

Michael Jackson Musical Gets New Title Ahead of Broadway Debut
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 04, 2019
 
The world-premiere musical about the late pop icon arrives on Broadway next summer.
Michael Jackson

The previously announced Michael Jackson bio musical Don’t Stop ‘Til you Get Enough has been rebranded with the new title MJ ahead of its summer 2020 Broadway world premiere.

Dates and a theatre have not been announced.

Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the show, which will focus on Jackson’s career in his 20s and 30s, incorporating the music icon’s hits and a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The creative team is currently in the middle of a developmental workshop

Earlier this year, the show's producers (the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage) canceled a previously announced pre-Broadway engagment at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre.

