Michael James Scott Sets Return to Broadway's Aladdin

The actor will once again play the Genie in the Disney musical.

Original Aladdin cast member Michael James Scott will rejoin the Broadway company, again assuming the role of Genie beginning February 28. Current Genie Major Attaway will take his final bow at the New Amsterdam Theatre February 16.

Scott, who served as a standby when the Disney musical first opened in 2014, went on to play the Genie full-time in Australia, in London's West End, and in the North American tour. His additional credits include Something Rotten! and The Book of Mormon (both, like Aladdin, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw).

The current cast also includes Clinton Greenspan as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Mike Longo as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and J. C. Montgomery as Sultan.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title opened in 2014 and features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin.

