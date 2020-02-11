Michael Mellamphy to Star in Solo Play The Smuggler at Irish Rep

Off-Broadway News   Michael Mellamphy to Star in Solo Play The Smuggler at Irish Rep
By Olivia Clement
Feb 11, 2020
 
Ronán Noone’s play, the story of an Irish immigrant in America, won the Best Playwright award at last year's Origin Theatre 1st.
Michael Mellamphy

Michael Mellamphy returns to Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre in the spring for a limited run of The Smuggler by Ronán Noone. The new monologue play, written entirely in verse, won the Best Playwright award at the 2019 Origin Theatre 1st Festival.

The Smuggler, directed by Nicola Murphy (Pumpgirl at Irish Rep), will run April 8–May 10 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

Mellamphy stars as Tim Finnegan, an Irish immigrant in America who is out of work, ashamed and angry, with his marriage on the rocks. Tim sinks into the seedy underbelly of his small town and with the help of a few friends, he soon sees opportunities to climb the ladder—so long as he’s willing to bend the rules.

The production follows the limited run of Lady G, which begins in the downstairs Studio theatre February 12.

