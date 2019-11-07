Michael Park Tapped for Recurring Role on Netflix's Dash & Lily

The romantic comedy series from Be More Chill and The Lightning Thief's Joe Tracz will be released in 2020.

Dear Evan Hansen star Michael Park has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy series Dash & Lily.

According to Deadline, the Stranger Things alum will return to the streaming service in the eight-episode series, based on Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, the popular young adult books by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

The show will follow cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) as they pass a notebook back and forth across New York City, sharing their dares, dreams, and desires until they find they have more in common with each other than they realized. Park will play Gordon, Dash’s father.

The cast will also include Glenn McCuen, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, and Diego Guevera.

Joe Tracz, who wrote the book for Broadway fan favorites Be More Chill and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is the show's writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

The series, produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and Nick Jonas’ Image 32, is slated for release in 2020.