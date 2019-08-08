Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop to Release Off-Broadway Cast Album

By Adam Hetrick
Aug 08, 2019
 
The recording of the acclaimed Playwrights Horizons production will be released on the Yellow Sound Label later this year.
Michael R. Jackson’s acclaimed musical A Strange Loop, which recently wrapped its extended Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons, will release an original cast album September 27 on the Yellow Sound label.

Jackson wrote book, music, and lyrics for the musical that explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer composer working a job he hates while writing his original musical.

Jackson and Michael Croiter co-produce the original Off-Broadway cast recording that is currently available for pre-order.

READ: Award-Winning Writer Michael R. Jackson Gets Deeply Personal With His Musical A Strange Loop

The Off-Broadway company of A Strange Loop featured Antwayn Hopper (Hair, The Loophole, A Civil War Christmas) as Thought 6; James Jackson, Jr. (The Black-Ups, Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Thought 2; L Morgan Lee (Defiant, Majestic, and Beautiful, Broken Bride; Jesus Christ Superstar) as Thought 1; John-Michael Lyles (This Ain’t No Disco, Sweeney Todd, The Flick) as Thought 3; John-Andrew Morrison (The Tooth of Crime, The Greenwich Village Follies; Marley, The Musical) as Thought 4; Larry Owens (Gigantic; Grease; Dreamgirls) as Usher; Jason Veasey (The Lion King; The Loophole;For the Last Time) as Thought 5; and Elijah Caldwell as the understudy for Usher, Thought 2, and Thought 3.

Directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), the production featured scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Alex Hawthorn, hair, wig and make-up design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, with music direction by Rona Siddiqui, vocal arrangements by Jackson, and music coordination by Tomoko Akaboshi.

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

Production Photos: A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons

10 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jason Veasey and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, and L Morgan Lee Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Antwayn Hopper and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
James Jackson, Jr., Larry Owens, L Morgan Lee, and Antwayn Hopper Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, and James Jackson, Jr. Joan Marcus
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus
