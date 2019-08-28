Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Will No Longer Perform Waiting for Godot at TFANA

By Olivia Clement
Aug 28, 2019
 
The theatre will go ahead with its season as planned.
Michael Shannon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks will no longer star in Theatre for a New Audience's upcoming production of Waiting for Godot due to scheduling conflicts. Casting for the Arin Arbus-helmed production will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, Samuel Beckett's well-known drama was set to close out TFANA's 2019–2020 season at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in the spring. A director had not yet been announced at that time.

READ: TFANA Unveils 2019–2020 Season Featuring Fornés, Beckett, Will Eno, and Others

“Michael and Paul, so memorable in our 2014 production of Ionesco’s The Killer, were excited to reunite for Godot and to work with Arin on the play," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Horowitz. "We look forward to future collaborations with these extraordinarily fine actors.”

New casting will be announced in the fall.

