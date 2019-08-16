Michael Sheen to Star in TV Adaptation of James Graham Play Quiz

The Broadway alum will co-star with Fleabag’s Sian Clifford in a series, about the U.K. Who Wants to be a Millionaire? cheating scandal.

Broadway alum Michael Sheen will star in the upcoming television adaption of James Graham’s stage play Quiz.

Deadline reports the series will follow Sheen (Frost/Nixon, Amadeus) as British Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant during a cheating scandal. The true story takes place in the early aughts, when Charles Ingram reached the £1 million prize with the help of his wife, Diana, and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock.

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will play Ingram opposite Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as Diana. Michael Jibson, who won an Olivier Award for playing King George in the West End production of Hamilton, will portray Whittock. Also joining the cast are Catastrophe star Mark Bonnar and Harry Potter film series alum Helen McCrory.

AMC and British network ITV will partner to air the series, directed by Academy Award-nominate Stephen Frears (The Queen, The Grifter) with Left Bank Pictures producing.