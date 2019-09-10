Michael Tucker's Fern Hill Begins Off-Broadway

The new comedy, about a group of friends living out their golden years, premieres at 59E59 Theaters.

Performances begin September 10 in 59E59 Theaters' Theater A for the Off-Broadway premiere of Michael Tucker's comedy Fern Hill. The new play, directed by Nadia Tass, sees the companionship of three couples in their golden years put to the test when a marital betrayal is revealed.

The cast of Fern Hill, which will officially open September 19, is made up of Mark Linn-Baker (On the Twentieth Century, You Can’t Take It With You), Mark Blum (The Assembled Parties, Twelve Angry Men), Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker.

Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon are the understudies.

In Fern Hill, three couples decide to all move in together to live and work and assist one another as they grow older. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support—as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. Until the bonds of loyalty and truth are put to the test.

Fern Hill features scenic design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Kate McGee, costume design by Patricia Doherty, and sound design by Kenneth Goodwin. Addison Heeren is the prop master, and Stephanie Clark is the production stage manager.

Fern Hill was developed at the 2017 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Playwright’s Conference and received its world premiere at the New Jersey Repertory Company.