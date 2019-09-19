Michael Tucker's Fern Hill Opens Off-Broadway

The new comedy, about a group of friends living out their golden years, opens at 59E59 Theaters.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Michael Tucker's Fern Hill opens in 59E59 Theaters' Theater A September 19. The new play, directed by Nadia Tass, sees the companionship of three couples in their golden years put to the test when a marital betrayal is revealed.

The cast is made up of Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker, with Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon as the understudies.

In Fern Hill, three couples decide to all move in together to live and work and assist one another as they grow older. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support—as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. Until the bonds of loyalty and truth are put to the test.

Fern Hill features scenic design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Kate McGee, costume design by Patricia Doherty, and sound design by Kenneth Goodwin. Addison Heeren is the prop master, and Stephanie Clark is the production stage manager.

Fern Hill was developed at the 2017 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Playwright’s Conference and received its world premiere at the New Jersey Repertory Company.