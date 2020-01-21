Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason Tapped for Benefit Performance of Arsenic & Old Lace

Keen Company will bring back Joseph Kesselring's comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1941, for one night only.

Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason will be among the cast of the Keen Company's upcoming benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's farcical comedy Arsenic & Old Lace. Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein will direct the one-night-only benefit at Theatre Row, with further casting to be announced.

First seen on Broadway in 1941 and again in 1986, Arsenic & Old Lace sees drama critic Mortimer (Urie) try to control his eccentric family's antics, including two aunts (Chalfant and Mason) who cheerfully murder older men with poisoned elderberry wine.

The Keen Company's benefit reading, in celebration of the organization's 20th anniversary, will take place February 24. Funds from the evening will help support Keen’s 20th Season, including educational programming, Keen Teens.

Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.