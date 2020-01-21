Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason Tapped for Benefit Performance of Arsenic & Old Lace

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason Tapped for Benefit Performance of Arsenic & Old Lace
By Olivia Clement
Jan 21, 2020
 
Keen Company will bring back Joseph Kesselring's comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1941, for one night only.
TCG Gala_2019_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason will be among the cast of the Keen Company's upcoming benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's farcical comedy Arsenic & Old Lace. Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein will direct the one-night-only benefit at Theatre Row, with further casting to be announced.

First seen on Broadway in 1941 and again in 1986, Arsenic & Old Lace sees drama critic Mortimer (Urie) try to control his eccentric family's antics, including two aunts (Chalfant and Mason) who cheerfully murder older men with poisoned elderberry wine.

The Keen Company's benefit reading, in celebration of the organization's 20th anniversary, will take place February 24. Funds from the evening will help support Keen’s 20th Season, including educational programming, Keen Teens.

Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!