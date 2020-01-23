Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Sarna Lapine, More Part of New York Stage and Film’s Winter Programming

Several readings, workshops, and artist residencies will be shown at The Lark in NYC.

The winter season of New York Stage and Film’s programming includes Ryan Spahn’s Inspired by True Events, directed by Michael Urie (currently on Broadway in Grand Horizons). The real-life couple will present their work, based on actual community theatre experiences, February 4 at The Lark’s Barebones Studios, where all of NYSF’s performances will take place.

Shona Tucker (To Kill A Mockingbird) will perform her lyrical solo play Growing Wild February 7, with live music by Jack Gulielmetti and direction by Elizabeth Van Dyke. Meanwhile, David Rabe's Breathing In (February 2–7) will be directed by Sarna Lapine.

Also slated is Whitelisted (February 10), by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by Jade King Carroll; A Distinct Society (February 27), by Kareem Fahmy and directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Lovely Day (February 28) by Leslie Ayvazian and directed by Max Mayer. Additional presentations include Julia Doolittle’s Tell Them I’m Still Young (February 1–6), and a cabaret happy hour.

Artist residencies include Estefanía Fadul and Níkẹ Uche Kadri, who will present various works in process through February 7.

For more information, visit NewYorkStageandFilm.org .

