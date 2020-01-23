Michael Urie to Direct Ryan Spahn’s Inspired By True Events for New York Stage and Film’s Winter Programming

The real-life couple will present their work at The Lark’s Barebones Studio.

The winter season of New York Stage and Film’s programming includes Ryan Spahn’s Inspired by True Events, directed by Michael Urie (currently on Broadway in Grand Horizons). The real-life couple will present their work, based on actual community theatre experiences, February 4 at The Lark’s Barebones Studios, where all of NYSF’s performances will take place.

Shona Tucker (To Kill A Mockingbird) will perform her lyrical solo play Growing Wild February 7, with live music by Jack Gulielmetti and direction by Elizabeth Van Dyke.

Also slated is Whitelisted, by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by Jade King Carroll; A Distinct Society, by Kareem Fahmy and directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Lovely Day by Leslie Ayvazian and directed by Max Mayer.

Additional presentations include Julia Doolittle’s Tell Them I’m Still Young and a cabaret happy hour.

For more information, visit NewYorkStageandFilm.org .

