Michelle Obama to Honor Lin-Manuel Miranda at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala

Anna Wintour, Jeff Bezos, Frances Arnold, Indra Nooyi, and Earth, Wind & Fire will also receive the Portrait of a Nation Prize.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will present Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation Prize from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The national institution with celebrate the Hamilton and In the Heights creator November 17 at the American Portrait Gala, hosted by Gayle King.

“The Portrait Gallery is focused on bringing together people of different backgrounds and disciplines who have impacted American history and culture,” said Director Kim Sajet. The award honors exemplary achievements in the worlds of science, performing arts, business, fashion, and media.

Tony winner and Late Late Show host James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) will present the award to another recipient: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Miranda and Wintour will be honored alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, scientist and Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold, business executive Indra Nooyi and soul group Earth, Wind & Fire.