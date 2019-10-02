Michelle Pfeiffer Compares the Grease 2 Casting Process to A Chorus Line

Video   Michelle Pfeiffer Compares the Grease 2 Casting Process to A Chorus Line
By Dan Meyer
Oct 02, 2019
 
The Hairspray and Scarface star reminisced about the musical sequel on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While James Corden considered himself a bit of a “Cool Rider,” Michelle Pfieffer was anything but during the audition process for Grease 2.

“I wasn’t a dancer, I wasn’t a singer, and I was in this little short purple skirt with gogo boots,” said Pfieffer while visiting the Tony winner on The Late Late Show. “It was literally like A Chorus Line. This line goes, and then the next line goes, so, I kept sneaking in the back.” It was a fluke, the Oscar-nominated performer said, but spoiler alert: “I did get the part, shockingly enough.”

The Lion King’s Chiwetel Ejiofor, sitting with Pfieffer, said he’s open to starring in Grease 3—or any musical. “There’s some singing in Kinky Boots [the original movie, on which the Tony-winning musical is based], so I feel like I’m building up to it.

Watch the interview above.

