Michelle Pfeiffer Compares the Grease 2 Casting Process to A Chorus Line

The Hairspray and Scarface star reminisced about the musical sequel on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While James Corden considered himself a bit of a “Cool Rider,” Michelle Pfieffer was anything but during the audition process for Grease 2.

“I wasn’t a dancer, I wasn’t a singer, and I was in this little short purple skirt with gogo boots,” said Pfieffer while visiting the Tony winner on The Late Late Show. “It was literally like A Chorus Line. This line goes, and then the next line goes, so, I kept sneaking in the back.” It was a fluke, the Oscar-nominated performer said, but spoiler alert: “I did get the part, shockingly enough.”

The Lion King’s Chiwetel Ejiofor, sitting with Pfieffer, said he’s open to starring in Grease 3—or any musical. “There’s some singing in Kinky Boots [the original movie, on which the Tony-winning musical is based], so I feel like I’m building up to it.

Watch the interview above.