Michelle Williams on Jumping at the Chance to Star in Fosse/Verdon and Meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Oscar nominee is currently up for an Emmy Award for her performance in the FX limited series.

Currently nominated for an Emmy Award for her dazzling performance in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers August 6.

Though Williams has starred in a musical before, making her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in 2014’s Cabaret and the movie musical The Greatest Showman, she is better known for the dramatic roles that don’t require singing and dancing—like when she returned for the drama Blackbird in 2016.

But Williams has a passion for all things musical. “I’m always looking for an excuse to sing and dance. It's not necessarily something I excel at, but it's something I personally really enjoy,” she told Meyers. “So whenever I can find a way to slip it into the acting and try and get away with it, I do.”

She’s also a fan, and an unabashed one at that. “When I had first met Lin[-Manuel Miranda]—I sat next to him at an awards thing—I screamed when I saw him, but I thought it was going to be my only chance to ever interact with him. I had to make sure that I came back with a lot of things for the children in my life,” she said. But then he was an executive producer on the limited series: “Then when I realized we were going to be working together, I had to calm down.”

Fosse/Verdon required her to pull at all the stops as one half of the titular team. She even got to whip out her tap dancing skills for the first time in 25 years. Week after week, Williams inhabited the woman who brought us such roles as Damn Yankees’ Lola and Chicago’s Roxie Hart.

