Migdalia Cruz’s Fur Begins Off-Broadway

In the new play, directed by Elena Araoz, a woman whose body is covered in fur is entangled in a love triangle.

Performances begin November 3 at East 4th Theatre for the Off-Broadway premiere of Fur by Migdalia Cruz. The production, directed by Elena Araoz, is part of New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door series.

In Fur, a young woman whose body is covered in fur, is purchased in the midst of a post-apocalyptic sandstorm. Named Citrona, she is caged and fetishized by a pet shop owner named Michael, who hires the beautiful Nena to hunt for her food—marking the beginning of an absurd and captivating love triangle.

The cast of Fur includes Danny Bolero (In the Heights), Ashley Marie Ortiz (BAM's Nervous/System) and Monica Steuer (Sweat).

The production features costume design by Sarita Fellows, scenic design by Regina García, lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté, sound design and original music by Nathan Leigh, properties design and special effects by Gregorio Barreto, and violence/intimacy choreography by UnkleDaves Fight House. Miguel Rosa-López is the stage manager, and Amy Palen is the associate producer.

