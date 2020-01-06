Miguel Cervantes to Play Title Role in Hamilton on Broadway

The actor returns to the company after a long-running stint as Alexander Hamilton in Chicago.

Miguel Cervantes, a veteran of the recently closed Chicago production of Hamilton, will return to the Broadway company to play the title role full-time. Ryan Vasquez currently assumes the role of Alexander Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre; Cervantes' start date has not yet been confirmed.

Cervantes played the role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda first as an alternate in the Broadway cast before leading the Chicago cast when the musical opened at the CIBC Theatre in September 2016. He continued with the Windy City company through the musical's final performance January 5. His additional credits include If/Then and American Idiot.

The actor has made his voice heard off the stage, however, following the loss of his three-year-old daughter Adelaide, who was diagnosed with epilepsy as an infant. Through his daughter's fight, Cervantes and his wife Kelly have raised awareness and funds for the Chicago-based Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE).

The Broadway production also currently includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Judd as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, and Euan Morton as King George.