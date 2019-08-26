Mike Birbiglia to Launch Tour of The New One in D.C.

The Broadway play’s first stop will be the National Theatre in the fall.

Comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia will bring his acclaimed Broadway play The New One to four cities around the county this fall, starting with the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The solo show, in which Birbiglia opens up about fatherhood, will play in the Capitol September 24–29. Other stops on the tour will be the Knight Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina (October 8–13); The Ordway in Saint Paul, Minnesota (October 17–19); and Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre (October 23–November 24). Click here for tickets and more information. Mike Birbiglia: The New One ran on Broadway from fall 2018 through early 2019, following an acclaimed, sold-out run Off-Broadway in summer 2018. The show is written and performed by Birbiglia, featuring additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and direction by Seth Barrish. Birbiglia's other recent shows include My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, which were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice.

