Mike Birbiglia’s The New One Launches National Tour September 24

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Mike Birbiglia’s The New One Launches National Tour September 24
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
 
The Drama Desk–winning solo show kicks off in Washington, D.C., at the National Theatre.
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One is hitting the road September 24, kicking off a national tour that begins at Washington, D.C’s National Theatre. Following the capital, the tour will stop in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Los Angeles.

The New One, about Birbiglia's life as a parent, is written and performed by Birbiglia featuring additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and direction by Seth Barrish. It opened on Broadway in October 2018 following a sold-out, extended run Off-Broadway in summer 2018. At the 2019 Drama Desk Awards, Birbiglia won Outstanding Solo Performance.

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Auditions to Understudy for Mike Birbiglia’s The New One

Other works by the comedian include Sleepwalk With Me and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, along with his Netflix special Thank God for Jokes. The Broadway alum has also guest starred on Orange Is the New Black, Billions, and Broad City.

Production Photos: Mike Birbiglia: The New One on Broadway

Production Photos: Mike Birbiglia: The New One on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!