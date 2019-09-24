Mike Birbiglia’s The New One Launches National Tour September 24

The Drama Desk–winning solo show kicks off in Washington, D.C., at the National Theatre.

Mike Birbiglia’s The New One is hitting the road September 24, kicking off a national tour that begins at Washington, D.C’s National Theatre. Following the capital, the tour will stop in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Los Angeles.

The New One, about Birbiglia's life as a parent, is written and performed by Birbiglia featuring additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and direction by Seth Barrish. It opened on Broadway in October 2018 following a sold-out, extended run Off-Broadway in summer 2018. At the 2019 Drama Desk Awards, Birbiglia won Outstanding Solo Performance.

Other works by the comedian include Sleepwalk With Me and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, along with his Netflix special Thank God for Jokes. The Broadway alum has also guest starred on Orange Is the New Black, Billions, and Broad City.

