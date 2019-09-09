Mike Squillante Joins Gary Busey in World Premiere of Only Human Musical

The new musical comedy pits Jesus and Lucifer as two co-workers in an office.

Mike Squillante, lead singer of the rock band Running Lights, will join Gary Busey in the new pop rock office musical Only Human at Theatre St. Clements. Only Human offers a comedic, contemporary take on the story of Jesus and Lucifer, re-casting them as co-workers who just can't see eye to eye.

Squillante, who is also the show's composer and lyricist, will play Lou (Lucifer), while Busey, previously announced, stars as The Boss (God). Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) plays Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) is J.C.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production, which begins October 8, is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The world premiere will open October 21 for a run scheduled through January 5, 2020. The show is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

For tickets and more information visit Onlyhumanmusical.com.