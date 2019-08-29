Milly Thomas’ West End Play Dust Begins Off-Broadway

The actor-playwright brings her solo show Dust to New York Theatre Workshop’s Fourth Street Theatre as part of the Next Door series.

Performances begin August 29 at New York Theatre Workshop’s Fourth Street Theatre for the Off-Broadway premiere of Milly Thomas' monologue play, Dust. Directed by Sara Joyce, the show arrives in New York City following runs across the U.K. and in London’s West End.

READ: Theatre Firsts: Milly Thomas Reveals the First Audition, First Paid Gig, and More That Led Her to Her West End Hit

In Dust, which is written by and performed by Thomas, a woman named Alice decides life isn't worth living. But on the other side, Alice finds she is stuck—forced to watch the aftermath of her suicide and its ripple effect on her family and friends. A fly on the wall, she quickly learns that death changes people; and discovers that it isn’t the change she hoped for.

Dust is part of NYTW's Next Door series, an Off-Broadway initiative that provides performance space and resources for independent productions. The limited run is scheduled through September 29.

READ: Everything You Need to Know about Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop

Dust features design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Jack Weir, and sound design by Max Perryment. The run is produced by Ceri Lothian and Ramin Sabi for DEM Productions.

