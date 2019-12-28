Miss America’s Ugly Daughter Begins Performances Off-Broadway December 28

In the new monologue play, Barra Grant navigates her relationship with her mother, Bess Myerson, the first and only Jewish Miss America.

Performances begin December 28 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for the Off-Broadway premiere of Miss America’s Ugly Daughter. Written and performed by Barra Grant, the monologue play is about Grant's relationship with her mother, Bess Myerson, the first and only Jewish Miss America who went on to become an advocate, TV actor, and politician.

In Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, Grant explores the journey of her life, with Myerson ever-present, fixated on “improving” her daughter by molding her into a version of herself. Grant wages a feisty struggle, trying to fit in at school, meet the right man, find a career, and forge her own place in the universe.

Miss America’s Ugly Daughter will officially open January 17, 2020.

Suzi Dietz produces the Off-Broadway run, which is scheduled through March 1, 2020.