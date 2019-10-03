Miss America’s Ugly Daughter to Premiere Off-Broadway

Barra Grant’s monologue play, about her relationship with her mother, Bess Myerson, will arrive Off-Broadway in December.

Following a hit Los Angeles run, Miss America’s Ugly Daughter will premiere Off-Broadway this winter at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Written and performed by Barra Grant, the monologue play is about Grant's relationship with her mother, Bess Myerson, the first and only Jewish Miss America who went on to become an advocate, TV actor, and politician.

In Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, Grant takes us on the journey of her life, with Myerson ever-present, fixated on “improving” her daughter by molding her into a version of herself. Grant wages a feisty struggle, trying to fit in at school, meet the right man, find a career, and forge her own place in the universe.

Miss America’s Ugly Daughter will begin performances December 28 ahead of a January 17, 2020, opening.

Producer Suzi Dietz produces the Off-Broadway run, scheduled through March 1, 2020.