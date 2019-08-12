Mj Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, More Win Big at 2019 Imagen Awards

A handful of stage veterans took home trophies at the ceremony, honoring Latinx representation in media.

Hamilton and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos and Pose's Mj Rodriguez were recently recognized for their onscreen work, receiving top honors at the 2019 Imagen Awards August 10. The program recognizes Latinx representation in media.

Ramos, who stars as Usnavi in the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' In the Heights, took home the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of Manny in Monsters and Men.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez won Best Actress for her performance in FX’s Pose. Having previously been seen Off-Broadway in Rent, she'll return to the stage as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.

WATCH: Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez Sing Together—Again—on Pose

EGOT winner Rita Moreno and Tony honoree John Leguizamo also picked up awards for their work on Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot and John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway respectively.

The Imagen Awards were established in 1985 upon recommendation from TV veteran Norman Lear. The winners are selected by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latinx community leaders.

See the full list of Imagen Award winners here.

