Mobile Unit’s Measure for Measure Re-Imagined in 1979 New Orleans

Alfie Fuller, Adrian Kiser, Grace Porter, and more will be part of the LA Williams-helmed traveling production.

This fall, the Public Theater will mount its next Mobile Unit, now under the leadership of Karen Ann Daniels, with William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. Directed by LA Williams, the traveling production will re-imagine the Shakespeare play in 1979 New Orleans.

“Measure for Measure resonates with some of the greatest challenges of our time: injustice, abuse of power, redemption, and mercy. It ultimately asks: Can or should the law be compassionate?” says Daniels. “It also initiates an exciting new chapter for Mobile Unit, the intentional gathering together to share stories as a catalyst for reflection and joyful celebration of our common humanity.”

Measure for Measure will tour for three weeks throughout the five boroughs, followed by a run at the Public November 18–December 8. Throughout its tour, the show will play in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and community centers.

The cast is made up of Jasmine Batchelor as Isabella, Nora Carroll as Escalus/Juliet, Toccarra Cash as Lucio, Alfie Fuller as Pompey, Adrian Kiser as Angelo, Gabrielle Murphy as Provost, Latonia Phipps as Mariana/Overdone, Grace Porter as Duke, and Phumzile Sitole as Claudio/Elbow.

The production will feature scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Asa Benally, and music composition by Jeffery Miller.